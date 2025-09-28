Troops seize assault rifles

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Military officials reported a significant win against the New People’s Army (NPA) in Agusan del Sur on Sunday. Thanks to intel from NPA surrenderers, army troops were led to a hidden arms cache in Sitio Kalasungay, San Vicente, Agusan del Sur, where they seized five high-powered assault rifles.

Brigadier General Siegfred Tubalado, commander of the 403rd Brigade, said the information provided by the former rebels was key to preventing NPA attacks in the region, particularly in Bukidnon and Agusan del Sur.

The surrenderers guided troops to the location of the weapons, which were buried deep in the area. This operation was carried out through a joint intelligence effort by several military units, including the 8th, 88th, and 26th Infantry Battalions, as well as the 1st Special Forces Battalion and intelligence units of the 4ID.

Among the weapons recovered were an M60 Machine Gun, an AK-Squad Automatic Weapon, three AK-47 rifles, two magazines for RPKs, and a stash of ammunition.

“By intercepting these firearms before they could be used, we’ve effectively crippled the NPA’s ability to carry out their plans in the province,” Brigadier General Tubalado explained. “This operation is a direct hit to their operational capacity and a step forward in ensuring the safety of our communities.”

Major General Michele Anayron Jr., commander of 4ID, praised the troops’ tireless work and reiterated the importance of former rebels’ role in peace efforts.

“This is a huge blow to the NPA’s strength in Northern Mindanao. The continuing surrender of their leaders, combined with the capture of these powerful firearms, shows that their ranks are growing disillusioned. This success reflects the effectiveness of our localized peace engagement efforts,” Major General Anayron stated. “The 4ID is committed to continuing its mission to protect communities and offer a peaceful future to former insurgents.”