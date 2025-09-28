The pride of humility

As we depart from the world, what do you want people to say about you? "He/She has been a successful person," or "He/She has been a good person."

In today's political chaos surrounding the country, a question people raise is, "Sino ba sila? (Who are they?)." Are they really too privileged to feel alienated from the commoner's sufferings and too selfish not to feel weak upon seeing someone cry over the loss of livelihood?

Many are proud and narcissistic without even noticing it has already consumed them. When things become so overwhelming, may we be reminded of these three things to keep us grounded.

Be humble in faith

At 3 PM, amid the peak of busy moments in the newsroom, a DAILY TRIBUNE reporter is seen taking a quick moment for an afternoon prayer. Instead of rushing to pack things up as his shift ends at that time, he is first seen making the sign of the cross. A simple gesture reminds us that God is greater than any of the world’s pressures.

In a fast-paced world, we are used to directly asking for what is greatly important to us — the supplication. Our selfish default is to pray for provision, healing, and protection, and often neglect the Provider, the Healer, and the Protector. We forget to ask for "His will be done," as that is a painful act of surrendering. In our painful moments, we tend to ask, "Why me? I have been a good person, why not the bad ones?" and the feeling is valid. Yet our pain will never fully go away until it bows down to His pain as He died on the cross for our very sin. So be humble during painful moments and let His will be done accordingly.

As we move nearer to the Christmas season, may we be guided by the thought that God loves a humble heart as He has been a model of humility and service. When people say "we deserve to be happy," scripture tells us we deserve to be holy, as too much self-gratification may lead to a proud life.

Be humble to others

In a time when the majority want to be seen, and shine bright through the number of followers, the amount of stars, and positive comments online, someone’s self-worth is easily put into question when faced with bashing. As people chase the spotlight, many also resort to cancel culture. Inside pop culture, "starlet" and "laos" are usually heard, highlighting someone’s popularity rate more than the real hard work of artistry. In a world where everyone "flexes" their lifestyle, commoners tend to ask what they have that is worth flexing.

No one is equal—we all have different beauties, intelligence, popularity, and wealth, but it does not mean one’s self-worth is higher than others, or that a certain individual or family has to rule.

While people advocate for the "mind your own business" mindset, it is important to have on-the-ground experience of what the world of other people looks like. Minding someone’s business as a concerned neighbor never gets old. Even the simplest Filipino gesture of giving home-cooked food without occasion to their neighbors makes room for humility.

Be humble all the time, for when the day comes that our body meets six feet below the ground, behind a fancy casket is only a bare bone without any belonging. The sense of community is innate in Filipinos, so do not let greed for power and fame win over it.

Be humble to yourself

Staying grounded without devaluing yourself is possible.

As you open your eyes to your potential, also be open to a realistic view of your capabilities. Be open to improvement, be self-aware, and be open to asking for help. It does not make you less when you are lost and need to ask for proper guidance.

You can’t always do everything. You are limited, so stop abusing yourself. We often see our parents work non-stop, facilitating self-exploitation through neglecting their own rest. A sad reality Filipinos face to meet the family’s daily needs, yet we still need to be kinder to our own body.

Also, be humble with your mental health. It is okay to say no. Before you get trapped in long-term sadness, catch it as early as you can, keep your worth, and focus on listing the things you are grateful for. You are not your past mistakes, so give space for improvement and continuous learning.

Walking in humility is more than just an attitude or a word, it is an action. Humbleness as part of a lifestyle will never make us less. And did you know it is National Good Neighbor Day? So start to go out and express love to one another as one community today.