Ten million trees for healthy watersheds

Bamboo is more than just a fast-growing plant. This giant grass has the ability to grow back quickly after being cut.

Like trees, bamboos help prevent soil erosion, absorb carbon dioxide from the air, and provide sustainable materials for communities. However, it can absorb five times more carbon dioxide and release 35 percent more oxygen than an equivalent stand of trees.

If trees are celebrated during International Day of Forests every 21 March and Arbor Day, which is observed in the Philippines every 25 June, there is also the World Bamboo Day (WBD) on 18 September. Aboitiz Foundation was among local organizations that celebrated WBD.

In collaboration with local community leaders, volunteers and business partners, the foundation planted 700 bamboo seedlings along the Mananga River in Cebu on 20 September as part of its ongoing CarbonPH program that aims to grow 10 million trees in key areas across the country over the next several years.

Growing bamboo along the riverbanks, a Cebu component of CarbonPH dubbed Mananga River Riparian Greening Project, will help protect one of island province’s critical watersheds, which provides water to thousands of households in Cebu city and nearby towns. Bamboos will not only reduce flooding and erosion but also create livelihood, such as making furniture and bamboo-based products.

“This activity is not just about planting bamboo. It is about restoring the health of our watersheds, protecting our riverbanks, and building resilience against the impacts of climate change. Each bamboo seedling we plant today represents hope, protection, and sustainability for our communities,” said Aboitiz Foundation president Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival; Roselita Calina, barangay captain of Buot-Taup; and Atty. Rudellyn Navarro from the Office of the Administrator, Talisay City joined Hontiveros-Malvar in leading the planting activity. Volunteers from Aboitiz business units such as Aboitiz Equity Ventures, AboitizPower, Visayan Electric, Aboitiz Land, Aboitiz Construction and Aboitiz Foods supported the cause.

“At the Aboitiz Foundation, we believe that true impact happens when people, government, and businesses come together. Today is proof of that partnership in action. Let us plant with commitment and purpose. The work we do here will not only strengthen our rivers but also secure a greener, safer Cebu for generations to come,” Hontiveros-Malvar added.

Meanwhile, AboitizPower and its stakeholders planted some 1,000 bamboo seedlings at the Bataan Peninsula State University’s Abucay campus on 18 September.

Employees from AboitizPower’s private limited partnerships GNPower Mariveles Energy Center and GNPower Dinginin, as well as representatives from the provincial government of Bataan’s Tourism and Environment and Natural Resources Offices, the Bangkal Bataan Upland Farmers Association Inc., and the university took part in the event as volunteers.

“Through our collaborative bamboo planting activity, we not only nurtured the environment but also strengthened our shared commitment to a more resilient and sustainable future,” AboitizPower volunteer Kristian San Diego said.

“Today, as we plant these bamboos, we are planting more than just shoots; we are planting a commitment to a greener future. Let’s celebrate this moment of teamwork and watch our commitment grow tall, fast, and strong,” said another AboitizPower volunteer Jason Acosta.

In Bataan, bamboos are used for environmental rehabilitation like the bambusetum (bamboo garden) in Barangay Mambog, Hermosa town, and for livelihood by the indigenous community of Ayta Magbukun.

Through the CarbonPH of Aboitiz Foundation trees and bamboos will play a big role in reducing carbon emissions, restoring biodiversity and improving climate resilience for Filipino communities.