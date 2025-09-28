Subaru Forester Hybrid arrives in Phl

Almost two years after its global reveal, the sixth-generation Subaru Forester has finally landed in the Philippines. For Subaru’s local distributor, Motor Image Pilipinas, this new arrival is a chance to reset its footing in the compact SUV market.
At the center of the new Forester is its first-ever full hybrid system. Called the second-generation e-Boxer, it combines the brand’s familiar 2.5-liter Boxer engine with a pair of electric motors.
The gasoline engine makes 164 horsepower and 209 Nm of torque, but with the motors adding up to 122 hp and 270 Nm, total output peaks at 197 hp, the most power a Forester has seen since the turbocharged XT.
A 1.1-kWh lithium-ion battery allows the SUV to run on pure electric power in some conditions, and with a 63-liter fuel tank, Subaru claims a range of up to 1,000 km.
Despite the hybrid hardware, Subaru has not strayed from what fans love. The Forester still comes with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, paired with a Lineartronic CVT. The system remains mechanically engaged, unlike most other hybrids in its class. It also carries over the brand’s usual off-road tools like Dual X-Mode, Hill Descent Control and Active Torque Vectoring.
The new Forester rides on a beefed-up Subaru Global Platform, now 10 percent stiffer thanks to a full inner frame design and wider use of structural adhesives. The steering has also been upgraded with a dual-pinion system borrowed from the WRX, promising sharper control.
The body proportions are cleaner, and the lines are tidier, but it’s still unmistakably a Forester. The Philippine-spec 2.5 i-S e-Boxer Hybrid gets C-shaped LED headlights with cornering functions, 19-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, and a hands-free power tailgate. Three new shades join the lineup, including River Rock Pearl, a Forester-exclusive.
The cabin feels both practical and premium. Scratch-resistant surfaces line the interior, but comfort hasn’t been forgotten. The seats are upholstered in a mix of leather and suede, with power adjustment for both front occupants.
Other conveniences include dual-zone climate control with rear vents, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, and Subaru’s now-familiar 11.6-inch portrait-style touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An 11-speaker Harman Kardon system rounds things out.
The Forester comes with Subaru’s upgraded EyeSight 4.0. It now uses three cameras, two stereoscopic units plus a wide-angle monocular lens, to unlock nine driver-assist features like lane centering, adaptive cruise, autonomous emergency steering, and more.
A new Driver Monitoring System also debuts, using facial recognition to check for drowsiness or distraction. It can even remember settings for up to five different drivers. Combined with EyeSight and other sensors, the system can bring the SUV to a complete stop if the driver becomes unresponsive.