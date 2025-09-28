Subaru Forester Hybrid arrives in Phl

Almost two years after its global reveal, the sixth-generation Subaru Forester has finally landed in the Philippines. For Subaru’s local distributor, Motor Image Pilipinas, this new arrival is a chance to reset its footing in the compact SUV market.

At the center of the new Forester is its first-ever full hybrid system. Called the second-generation e-Boxer, it combines the brand’s familiar 2.5-liter Boxer engine with a pair of electric motors.

The gasoline engine makes 164 horsepower and 209 Nm of torque, but with the motors adding up to 122 hp and 270 Nm, total output peaks at 197 hp, the most power a Forester has seen since the turbocharged XT.

A 1.1-kWh lithium-ion battery allows the SUV to run on pure electric power in some conditions, and with a 63-liter fuel tank, Subaru claims a range of up to 1,000 km.