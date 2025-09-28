SSS, UnionBank launch LoanLite to shield members from loan sharks

The Social Security System (SSS) has launched the SSS LoanLite, a groundbreaking micro-lending program powered by Union Bank of the Philippines. This initiative is designed to provide accessible, secure, and affordable credit to millions of SSS members, especially those vulnerable to predatory lending practices.

During Serbisyong NextGen – Celebrating 40 Years of SSS and UnionBank Partnership held at NuStar Hotel and Resort, Cebu, on 17 September 2025, SSS President and CEO Robert Joseph Montes De Claro and UnionBank President and CEO Ana Aboitiz Delgado led the ceremonial unveiling of SSS LoanLite.

“We’ll be launching something new – a micro loan program for our members powered by UnionBank. This will really help each Filipino, members of SSS, not to fall victims to loan sharks,” De Claro said in his keynote message.

UnionBank’s Delgado highlighted the long-standing partnership between the two institutions and looked forward to further collaborations. “We are also proud to be the first banking partner for SSS’ upcoming micro loan program – a short-term, socially-responsive loan designed to support members in times of financial need,” she said.

SSS LoanLite offers short-term loans with tenors ranging from 15 to 90 days, tailored to meet the urgent financial needs of Filipino workers, including Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). The program is part of SSS’s broader digitalization and financial inclusion strategy, ensuring that members can access credit without falling prey to loan sharks.

The plan is to grow the loan book for SSS LoanLite to ₱40 billion within the next two years. “Through our partnership with UnionBank, we are taking a bold step toward protecting our members from exploitative lending and enhancing their access to responsible financial services,” De Claro added. “SSS LoanLite is more than just a loan—it’s a lifeline for our members during times of need.”

Key features of SSS LoanLite

Loan amounts between P5,000 to P20,000

Repayment terms of 15 to 90 days

8 percent interest rate per annum plus reasonable service fee

Fully digital application and approval process

Direct crediting to UnionBank accounts or MySSS Card

Protection against informal lending and loan sharks

The launch of SSS LoanLite marks a milestone in public-private collaboration between SSS and UnionBank, reinforcing their joint vision of inclusive, tech-enabled financial services for all.

SSS members are encouraged to stay tuned for the official rollout, targeted by end-2025, with details to be posted on the SSS website and UnionBank Online App.