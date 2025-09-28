Solon warns SUC budget cuts, deficiencies persist

Citing consultations with state universities and colleges (SUC) presidents, Kabataan Party-list Rep. Renee Co said that a total of P12.3 billion from Fiscal Year 2022 to 2025 was not allocated to all 113 SUCs due to faulty computations for the budget allotment.

Co said the budget allotment failed to consider the latest student population and the rising personnel and operating expenses of SUCs.

After years of appeals from SUCs to address the lack of funding for the implementation of the Free Higher Education Act, the House of Representatives committed to allocating an additional P12.3 billion for 113 SUCs in the 2026 General Appropriations Act.

"Because the President promised to fund SUCs amid corruption scandals, there should be no excuse to provide ample budget to public universities," Co stressed.

"If we were to make corrupt officials accountable, we could easily fund the Free Higher Education budget," she added.

Meanwhile, the University of the Philippines (UP) system's proposed budget for 2026 will gain a P1 billion increment following the House Appropriation Committee's realignment of the government's P255-billion flood control fund.

The UP system's budget proposal has now risen to P26.8 billion, P1.8 billion of which will be allocated to the university's research programs and the operation of the Philippine General Hospital.

Similarly, SUCs are set to receive an additional P1-billion hike, increasing the proposed fund of SUCs to P129 billion.

Co emphasized that this initial victory was only possible through collective action with students and faculty at the forefront.

"This is a victory of the protest and campaign of the Filipino youth, teachers, and also the result of lobbying by SUC officials," she continued.

"But in reality, it seems like the government just paid its debt to public universities. Funds are still sorely lacking," she added.

The Kabataan Party-list representative vowed to continue fighting for the full restoration of the P6.4 billion cut from 26 SUCs, the correction and funding of the P3.3 billion still lacking in the Free Higher Education budget, and the allocation of P20 billion for long-overdue priority projects, buildings, and facilities urgently needed by SUCs.