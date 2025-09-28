Soaring success: Choirs battle for AOVICF Manila 2025

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), in collaboration with the Philippine Madrigal Singers and in partnership with Areté, Ateneo de Manila University, once again celebrated the power of music through the Andrea O. Veneracion International Choral Festival (AOVICF) Manila 2025.
The cream of the crop: Winners of AOVICF Manila 2025
Now on its sixth staging and held from 20 to 24 August, AOVICF Manila 2025 had six competition categories: Children’s Choir, Equal Voices, Folk Song and Indigenous Music, Mixed Choir, Musica Sacra, and Popular Music.
For the Children’s Choir category, the Kirana Teenage Choir (Surabaya, Indonesia), with conductor Redemptus Arzde Widartha, was named grand champion. Santa Teresa College Children’s Choir (Batangas), conducted by Aurelio Manalo Jr., won second place, while the Marbel Children’s Chorus (Koronadal City, South Cotabato) placed third with conductor Jeward T. Cardenas.
Koro Ilustrado (Makati City), under the direction of Anna Abeleda-Piquero and Edmund Piquero, Jr., emerged as the grand champion in the Equal Voices category. Tarlac Männerchor, with conductor Darwin B. Vargas, clinched second place, while Miriam College High School Glee Club (Quezon City), directed by Nancy C. Roman, was awarded third place.
The Eastern Chamber Singers of Antipolo City, Rizal, conducted by Anna Abeleda-Piquero, was declared the grand champion in the Popular Music category. In second place was the Technological Institute of the Philippines Choral Society (Quezon City) with conductor Cyro Bon Cloui H. Moral. FLOICE, with conductor Agustinus Wahyu Permadi, from Malang, Indonesia, won third place.
In the Musica Sacra category, the Far Eastern University Chorale (Manila), with conductor Roijin Suarez, was named grand champion. The Philippine Vocal Ensemble (Pasay City), conducted by Cyro Bon Cloui H. Moral, claimed second place, while Eastern Chamber Singers
placed third.
Choirmaster Normita R. Pablico led the Saint Louis University Glee Club (Baguio City) to win the Folk Song and Indigenous Music category, with the Letran Singing Ambassadors (Manila), conducted by Anthony Go Villanueva, and Tarlac State University Chorale, led by conductor Joshua Ysmael D. Fontanilla, earning second and third prizes, respectively.
The Mixed Choir category grand prize winner was, again, the Eastern Chamber Singers. In this category, Koro Seraphim from Tagbilaran City, Bohol, led by Mari Aleli Antoni-Inting, clinched the second place, and was also given the special prize for Best Interpretation of the Contest Piece, National Artist for music Ryan Cayabyab’s “Umáy Gu-lai.” Letran Singing Ambassadors (Manila), with conductor Anthony Go Villanueva, placed third.
The Eastern Chamber Singers and the Far Eastern University Chorale were selected to become Asia Choral Grand Prix (ACGP) finalists in 2026 and 2027, respectively.
The AOVICF Manila also launched its first Choral Composition Competition with “Salmo 96” by Jem Talaroc (Philippines) being declared the grand prize winner. Christian Bucal’s “Sopas” earned second prize, while Thai composer Kawin Chinpong claimed the third prize with his composition, “Pho Mueng Tai.”
The three compositions were proclaimed the winners after being shortlisted, along with “Kahit Walang Walang Hanggan” by Jomar Marquez Castañeda (Philippines); “When I Sing to Myself, Who Listens?” by Paul Gabriel Cosme (Philippines); “Where All Languages End” by Bill Cutter (United States); “Ang Tutubi” by Alexander Louise Ibarra (Philippines); “Raios de Sol em Minha Face” by Felipe Jacob (Brazil); “Jubilate Deo” by Gabriel Legaspi (Philippines); “Purihin si Yahweh” by Nathan Macabanti (Philippines); “The Destruction of Sennacherib” by Michał Malec (Poland); “Requiem” by Eugenio Monni (Italy); and “Gloria!” by Edgar David Talanay (Philippines).
Bright future of choral music in the Philippines
“AOVICF brilliantly demonstrates music’s power to bring people together. While proving that art knows no bounds, it opened our ears and unlocked our minds to welcome stories woven into melodies,” remarked CCP president Kaye C. Tinga in the festival’s awarding ceremonies.
AOVICF, while inciting inspiration from musicians across the globe, has always carried its namesake’s mission of singing from the heart. “It is her [Andrea O. Veneracion] love for the arts that flows through every performance. Through this festival, Ma’am OA’s legacy lives on and resonates with us,” shared CCP vice president and artistic director Dennis M. Marasigan.
Marasigan congratulated the participating choirs and excitedly announced that the Philippines will host the prestigious Asia Choral Grand Prix again. Slated for 2027, “the competition of champions” gathers winning choirs from the five ACGP member festivals: the AOVICF, the Bali International Choir Festival (Indonesia), the Korea International Choir Competition, the Malaysian Choral Eisteddfod International Choir Festival (Malaysia), and the Singapore International Choral Festival (Singapore).
The CCP, through AOVICF Manila 2025, continues to uphold its mission of distributing and promoting the nation’s cultural tapestry. While fulfilling its role as the Philippines’ leading arts and cultural institution, it nurtures talent and harbors a community bound by passion
and artistry.