Soaring success: Choirs battle for AOVICF Manila 2025

Choirmaster Normita R. Pablico led the Saint Louis University Glee Club (Baguio City) to win the Folk Song and Indigenous Music category, with the Letran Singing Ambassadors (Manila), conducted by Anthony Go Villanueva, and Tarlac State University Chorale, led by conductor Joshua Ysmael D. Fontanilla, earning second and third prizes, respectively.

The Mixed Choir category grand prize winner was, again, the Eastern Chamber Singers. In this category, Koro Seraphim from Tagbilaran City, Bohol, led by Mari Aleli Antoni-Inting, clinched the second place, and was also given the special prize for Best Interpretation of the Contest Piece, National Artist for music Ryan Cayabyab’s “Umáy Gu-lai.” Letran Singing Ambassadors (Manila), with conductor Anthony Go Villanueva, placed third.

The Eastern Chamber Singers and the Far Eastern University Chorale were selected to become Asia Choral Grand Prix (ACGP) finalists in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The AOVICF Manila also launched its first Choral Composition Competition with “Salmo 96” by Jem Talaroc (Philippines) being declared the grand prize winner. Christian Bucal’s “Sopas” earned second prize, while Thai composer Kawin Chinpong claimed the third prize with his composition, “Pho Mueng Tai.”

The three compositions were proclaimed the winners after being shortlisted, along with “Kahit Walang Walang Hanggan” by Jomar Marquez Castañeda (Philippines); “When I Sing to Myself, Who Listens?” by Paul Gabriel Cosme (Philippines); “Where All Languages End” by Bill Cutter (United States); “Ang Tutubi” by Alexander Louise Ibarra (Philippines); “Raios de Sol em Minha Face” by Felipe Jacob (Brazil); “Jubilate Deo” by Gabriel Legaspi (Philippines); “Purihin si Yahweh” by Nathan Macabanti (Philippines); “The Destruction of Sennacherib” by Michał Malec (Poland); “Requiem” by Eugenio Monni (Italy); and “Gloria!” by Edgar David Talanay (Philippines).

Bright future of choral music in the Philippines

“AOVICF brilliantly demonstrates music’s power to bring people together. While proving that art knows no bounds, it opened our ears and unlocked our minds to welcome stories woven into melodies,” remarked CCP president Kaye C. Tinga in the festival’s awarding ceremonies.

AOVICF, while inciting inspiration from musicians across the globe, has always carried its namesake’s mission of singing from the heart. “It is her [Andrea O. Veneracion] love for the arts that flows through every performance. Through this festival, Ma’am OA’s legacy lives on and resonates with us,” shared CCP vice president and artistic director Dennis M. Marasigan.

Marasigan congratulated the participating choirs and excitedly announced that the Philippines will host the prestigious Asia Choral Grand Prix again. Slated for 2027, “the competition of champions” gathers winning choirs from the five ACGP member festivals: the AOVICF, the Bali International Choir Festival (Indonesia), the Korea International Choir Competition, the Malaysian Choral Eisteddfod International Choir Festival (Malaysia), and the Singapore International Choral Festival (Singapore).

The CCP, through AOVICF Manila 2025, continues to uphold its mission of distributing and promoting the nation’s cultural tapestry. While fulfilling its role as the Philippines’ leading arts and cultural institution, it nurtures talent and harbors a community bound by passion

and artistry.