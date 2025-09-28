Shell crowns first Auto Mekaniko Champion

DAILY TRIBUNE joins Shell Pilipinas Corporation at Le Pavillon for the first-ever Shell Helix Auto Mekaniko Champions, a nationwide competition that puts the spotlight on Filipino car mechanics and their world-class skills.

Finalists went through three intense rounds of overhauling, oil change, and champion assessment. These tests measured not only their technical knowledge but also their precision and speed. The competition underscored how mechanics play a vital role in keeping vehicles safe and roadworthy every day.

At the end of the morning’s challenges, the winners were announced. Mark Anthony Calimag of Quezon City emerged as champion, taking home P200,000 in cash. R-Jay Alvarez of Parañaque City secured second place, while Manny Basong of Cagayan de Oro City finished third. Aside from the top prize, winners will also enjoy all-expense-paid trips to Malaysia to witness MotoGP.