Selena Gomez says yes to forever with Benny Blanco

Actress and singer Selena Gomez wed music producer Benny Blanco in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California on 27 September.

According to fashion magazine Vogue, Gomez and Blanco exchanged vows in front of family and A-list friends. Among those present are Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, Paul Rudd, Finneas, Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-actors Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Gomez shared some snaps of their wedding on Instagram with the caption, “9.27.25.”

Blanco then commented, “My wife in real life.”

Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, got engaged in December 2024 after a year of dating. Last March, they released a joint album titled I Said I Love You First.

They previously released the 2019 song “I Can't Get Enough,” which featured Tainy and J Balvin, as well as the 2015 singles “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em with Kindness.”

Blanco has created music for artists such as Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Kesha and Rihanna.