Ridon: Expedite cases vs accused in flood control corruption

Bicol-Saro Representative and House Infrastructure Committee co-chair Terry Ridon is calling for the swift filing of cases against those accused of corruption in the anomalous flood control projects.

“Dapat po talaga gumugulong na ang ICI at ang ibang law enforcement agency talagang ikinakasa na, ito pong mga kaso laban sa lahat ng pinangalanan na – very important na pangalanan natin,” Ridon said in a radio interview. He added that he was “very proud” of the work done so far, and that he was looking forward to the future cases to be filed against those found guilty.

Ridon also said that the InfraComm’s probe will remain suspended, provided the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) fulfills its mandate. “So I think as long as ginagawa ng ICI ang kanilang trabaho ito pong pagsisiyasat at pag-iimbestiga at pagkakaso, we will remain suspended,” he said.

He added that he will be monitoring what bills are filed or passed amid the ongoing controversy, noting that fellow House members such as Zaldy Co and former Speaker Martin Romualdez have now been implicated in the widening scandal.

“Ano ba ang panukalang batas na ihahain sa imbestigasyon itong nakaraan? Nabanggit na rin naman niya yun mga panukalang batas na pwedeng ikasa partikular dito. Kasi interesting yung huling Senate Blue Ribbon Committee kasi ang naipakita dito hindi na lang kongresista at senador,” Ridon said.

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure is currently conducting a preliminary investigation into the alleged corruption tied to anomalous flood control projects.