Rider dies in Cainta crash with AUV; driver arrested

A rider was killed after his motorcycle figured in a collision with an AUV at an intersection in Cainta, Rizal, early Sunday morning.

The accident occurred in front of CVS Homes 1 along Felix Avenue in Barangay Sto. Domingo at about 1:10 AM.

Based on CCTV footage from the local government’s command center, the 41-year-old victim — identified only by the alias Alfred — was driving a Yamaha NMAX motorcycle on the inner lane along Felix Avenue toward Marcos Highway when he collided with a Mitsubishi Adventure. The AUV, coming from the opposite lane, was making a left turn into CVS Homes 1.

Upon reaching the intersection, the Mitsubishi’s right front side hit the motorcycle’s front side, causing the rider to be thrown off and fall on the road. He died instantly. Arresting officers immediately took into custody the driver of the AUV, identified as Jolly.

The suspect is being held at the Cainta Municipal Police Station custodial facility and faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

Cainta Mayor Keith Nieto reminded motorists to exercise caution to avoid accidents.

“Tamang bilis lang tayo sa kalye. Tamang tawid din lang kahit walang trapik kahit maluwang ang kalye lalo’t kung madaling araw dahil may nag-aantay sa atin sa pag-uwi,” Nieto said.