QC eyes mooncake fest milestone

The local government of Quezon City held its first-ever Mooncake Festival on Sunday in the city’s Banawe Chinatown District, featuring a full day of cultural and community festivities.

The festival, organized by the Quezon City Tourism Department in partnership with the QC Association of Filipino Businessmen Inc., aimed to highlight Filipino-Chinese heritage while promoting local tourism and community involvement.

The Mooncake Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is a centuries-old tradition observed in Chinese communities worldwide, celebrating family unity, gratitude, peace and prosperity.

The local government brought the event to Banawe, home to a vibrant Filipino-Chinese community, as part of its commitment to cultural diversity and inclusivity.

Among the festival’s highlights was the unveiling and cutting of a giant mooncake, which organizers hope will set a record as the biggest mooncake display in the Philippines.

The event also aimed to set a record for the largest free community-based Traditional Dice Game in the country.

Residents and visitors were invited to enjoy a lantern parade featuring creations from local schools and villages, cultural performances and a Mooncake Bazaar showcasing Filipino-Chinese cuisine and products. Interactive attractions included a wishing tree, a Chinese calligraphy station and a photo booth.

Mayor Joy Belmonte stressed the importance of honoring the traditions that have become part of the city’s identity.

“The Mid-Autumn Festival is not just about food or customs, it is also about bringing people closer together,” Belmonte said. “By marking this special occasion here in Quezon City, we honor the rich contributions of our Filipino-Chinese community and show that our city is a place where every culture is welcomed and celebrated.”

The local government invited residents, students, villages and visitors to be part of the celebration.