Poland secures bronze medal

Poland salvaged some measure of pride with a podium finish after beating the Czech Republic, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, in the battle for bronze in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Denied a return ticket to the finale, the world No. 1-ranked Poles vented their ire on the Czechs to snatch their first-ever bronze medal.

Wilfredo Leon flexed his scoring prowess in anchoring Poland’s relentless assault to silence its 17 ranks lower opponent in just one hour and 58 minutes.

The 32-year-old outside hitter smashed 23 kills and three kill blocks for a game-high 26 points for Poland, which took advantage of the Czech Republic’s 35 errors.

Leon had mixed emotions about the win as Poland marched into the tournament seeking redemption from a runner-up finish three years ago at their home turf.

Instead, the Poles were knocked out by defending champion Italy in the semifinal Saturday, forcing them to settle for third.

“Special and not special. Because I prepared myself to win the gold medal,” Leon said.

“Unfortunately, this time it didn’t arrive. I won a bronze medal with a very good fight. So, I’m happy with that side. But not happy at all that we didn’t catch the gold medal,” he added.

Poland, a three-time champion and two-time silver medalist, regained momentum after yielding the second set with a strong bounce back in the third frame.

The Poles broke away midway through the fourth, 15-10, and kept their distance down the final stretch.

Leon sent Poland at match point, 24-20, with a powerful hit before Lukas Vasina saved a point for the Czechs.

It was the Czech Republic’s last point of its campaign, however, as Vasina sent his attack straight to the net for the team’s last of atrocious numbers of miscues.

Kewin Sasak added 11 points while Szymon Jakubiszak got nine point for the Poles, who played sans injured captain Bartosz Kurek (abdomen).

Vasina paced the Czechs with 19 points, all but one coming off attacks, while Patrik Indra posted all of his 11 points from kills.