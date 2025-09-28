PNP: Minors involved in violent protest should undergo rehab

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday called for minors involved in the recent violent anti-corruption protests to undergo rehabilitation and counseling.

PNP acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. issued the statement following the release of 55 minors and 25 adults who were apprehended during the demonstrations on 21 September.

“The PNP respects due process and the rule of law. The release of the minors and adults involved was in accordance with established legal procedures, particularly the provisions of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act,” Nartatez said.

He stressed the PNP ensured those apprehended were turned over to the appropriate authorities and that the safety and rights of everyone involved were protected.

To recall, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said Saturday that the prosecutor referred the cases of the 55 “children in conflict with the law” to the Manila Department of Social Welfare.

The minors were required to undergo community service by joining cleanup drives as part of their “rehabilitation, reintegration and diversion.”

Nartatez echoed that while accountability must be upheld, rehabilitation and proper guidance should also be part of the process.

The PNP urged parents, guardians and local officials to play an active role in guiding young people and preventing similar incidents in the future.

For the 25 adult protesters, Nartatez directed investigators to coordinate closely with prosecutors to ensure that charges are properly filed and supported with complete documentation.