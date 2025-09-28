Phl to host 2029 FIVB women’s tilt

Alas Pilipinas Women’s squad will get its chance to take the spotlight on the world stage four years from now.

The Philippines has earned the right to stage the 2029 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship, giving Alas a reserved seat in the main draw.

No less than FIVB president Fabio Azevedo and Brazilian volleyball legend and Senator Leila Barros made the welcome announcement before the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship gold medal match between Italy and Bulgaria on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Hosting the Volleyball Women’s World Championship 2029 in the Philippines is an opportunity to again showcase not only the very best of volleyball but also the positive impact our sport has on society,” Azevedo said.

“That has been so profound here in the Philippines as the country hosts the Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025, and we have no doubt that it will be the same for the 2029 edition.”

Alas players were in attendance when the announcement was made.

The thought of playing against the best in the world both excites and puts pressure on Alas to be at their best when the time comes to step on the center court.

“We’re so, so happy as in. We couldn’t believe it at first, but that’s giving us a lot of time to prepare for it. With what the Alas Men’s showed, with 16 months of preparation and they gave a great performance there’s so many possibilities. We’re just happy that we’re getting the opportunity,” Alas skipper and ace libero Jia Morado-De Guzman said.

Veteran libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig shared the same sentiment.

“Very excited about going against the top teams in the world. We want to see how far we could go in four years,” she said.

Thailand hosted this year’s edition, won by Italy.

The 2027 staging will be co-hosted by the United States and Canada.