PBBM marks 36th death anniversary of late father

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Sunday paid tribute to his father, the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., on the latter’s 36th death anniversary.

“Remembering my father, Apo Lakay, on his 36th death anniversary. His memory and his dreams remain with me always,” Marcos Jr. wrote in a post on Instagram.

Marcos Sr. died on 28 September 1989, in Honolulu, Hawaii, where the Marcos family lived in exile after the 1986 People Power Revolution that ousted him from power and installed Corazon Aquino as president.

Earlier this month, on 11 September, the younger Marcos also marked his father’s 108th birth anniversary.

“They remain etched in every decision I make, especially in the moments when the weight of responsibility feels heaviest,” he said in his birthday message.

“You may no longer walk among us, but your presence lives on in our hearts, in this nation and in the path we continue to build. I miss you, today and always.”