P1.3M illegal lumber seized in Santiago City

Some P1.3 million worth of alleged illegal lumber was seized by authorities at Brgy. Rizal, Santiago City, Isabela on 22 September 2025.

In a report issued late on September 27, 2025, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) stated that the CIDG Isabela Provincial Field Unit, together with the CIDG Santiago City Field Unit and representatives from the Isabela CENRO-DENR, conducted a law enforcement operation for violation of Presidential Decree 705 (Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines).

The operation resulted in the arrest of a suspect and the confiscation of 222 pieces of narra lumber/flitches totaling 8,913.74 board feet—with an estimated market value of P1,337,061.00.

The report stated that the arrested suspect, Rommel, a 42-year-old truck driver and resident of Brgy. San Fernando Norte, Cabiao, Nueva Ecija, was caught while transporting the narra lumber without the required permit or authority from the DENR. CIDG emphasized that it is the policy of the State to conserve, develop, protect, and utilize forest resources under sustainable management. It also mandates ensuring the continuity and productivity of forests for the benefit of the nation.

The arrested suspect was charged before the National Prosecution Service for violation of Section 68 of Presidential Decree 705 (Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines), for cutting, gathering, collecting, or possessing timber and other forest products without the necessary permit or authority from the DENR.