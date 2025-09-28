Our 5 ‘BYD-ays’ in China

Last week’s trip to China, organized by BYD Philippines, was one for the books. It had some 40 media delegates composed of veterans and younger ones in the beat plus officials from BYD and their support agency for a total of 61.

It took almost one year for the trip to happen, but for good reasons. The group’s visit was just in time for us to be able to get a feel of BYD’s brand-new test grounds, the BYD All-Terrain Circuit in Zhengzhou City, which was inaugurated only last 14 August. We also had four plane rides within five days.

We took an early morning flight from Manila to Hong Kong via Cathay Pacific last Monday.