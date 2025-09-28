Nurturing hearts and minds

Aside from humanitarian assistance, Tzu Chi Philippines, local chapter of the Buddhist humanitarian organization founded by Dharma Master Cheng Yen in Taiwan, provides scholarship to children of indigent families. Like other charities sponsoring scholars, Tzu Chi’s educational assistance covers tuition and other expenses of beneficiaries. The only distinction is the monthly Humanity Class that Tzu Chi scholars attend.

The Humanity Class inspires students to grow with compassion, gratitude, respect and wisdom, in line with the founder’s vision to “educate with love and guide with wisdom.”

On 14 September, Tzu Chi Ormoc chapter scholars for academic year 2025 to 2026 attended their Humanity Class. They consisted of 59 junior and senior high school scholars plus 109 college scholars. There were also 21 volunteers who helped the scholars through lessons.

From heartfelt reflections to stories of courage and growth, the scholars shared how Tzu Chi is shaping them into not only achievers but also compassionate individuals ready to give back to others.

Bro. Jimmy Chua, operations head of Tzu Chi Ormoc (TCO), opened the class by emphasizing that “true education goes beyond the pages of books.”

Sis. Rowena Rempillo introduced Tzu Chi etiquette, highlighting that respect is not just about manners but also about inner discipline. Finally, Bro. Rey Peñalosa gave insights into the Tzu Chi Ten Precepts, the ethical guidelines followed by members, including living with simplicity, avoiding harm, and practicing kindness in daily life.

The Precepts — adapted from Buddhist moral discipline and emphasize compassion, mindfulness, and service — are no killing, no stealing, no sexual misconduct, no lying, no intoxicants, no smoking, no gambling, no participation in improper entertainment, no wearing of ornaments, cosmetics, or improper attire, and no improper livelihood.

The scholars themselves shared how the Humanity Class inspired them, revealing stories of transformation, courage and the will to grow not only as students but also as better human beings.

“The Humanity Class teaches us not just how to socialize, but how to respect ourselves, our co-scholars, and our responsibilities,” said Bea Bustillo from Kananga, Leyte, a first-year Math Education student at Eastern Visayas State University (EVSU).

The Humanity Class gives us opportunities for growth, teaching us to become not just achievers but compassionate individuals,” added 20-year-old Arjay Tapayan from Baybay City, a future teacher studying at EVSU.

“Simple actions can inspire others, and that realization motivated me to persevere, especially in my studies,” 16-year-old Jacob Tampos said.

“Before, I thought I should only rely on myself. But I realized teamwork is essential. We need to help one another. That’s what being part of Tzu Chi is all about,” said Marmar Cortez, a Culinary Arts student from EVSU.

For the students who attended this year’s first session, it was not just a class, but a reminder: that education is not only about shaping the mind but also about nurturing the heart.