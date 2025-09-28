MRT-3, LRT-2: DoTr targets 2026 bids

The privatization of Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) and Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) is being lined up for the first half of 2026, according to the Department of Transportation (DoTr).

Transportation Undersecretary Timothy John Batan said in an interview with reporters that the government is pursuing a “dual track” approach for MRT-3, opening the process to both solicited and unsolicited proposals.

“We are dual-tracked in MRT-3. We are pursuing a solicited proposal together with ADB (Asian Development Bank). But we are also open, and we actually think that a proposal, an unsolicited proposal, will be submitted very soon. So, once that is submitted, we will definitely look at that seriously,” Batan said.

He added that while a private sector group has already expressed interest, no formal submission has been made. “Someone has signified but there’s no submission yet. Usual suspects, let’s not name them yet,” he said.

Batan explained that a government-initiated bidding could be ready by early 2026.

“You have to remember when we did NAIA (Ninoy Aquino International Airport), we also had solicited and non-solicited. We do an evaluation. Until we receive it, we actually don’t know what it looks like. If solicited, it will be ready by early next year,” he said.

For LRT-2, Batan said the timeline is more definite.

“That’s next year, definitely next year’s first half. We will submit it to DepDev (Department of Economy, Planning, and Development) very soon. Together with MRT-3 solicited but again MRT-3 is dual track,” Batan said.

“We’re hoping to receive the unsolicited proposal very soon and we’ll see. We’ll look at it and we’ll compare and go with the best one,” he added.

The MRT-3, previously run by the Sobrepeña-led Metro Rail Transit Corp., was reverted to government control when its build-lease-transfer deal ended in July.

Meanwhile, the state-owned Light Rail Transit Authority operates LRT-2, with both lines receiving government subsidies to keep fares affordable.