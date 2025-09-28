Misamis Occidental opens wakeboarding, eco-adventure

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Big news for adventure and eco-tourism lovers! The first-ever wakeboarding and eco-adventure destination in Northwestern Mindanao is set to open in Misamis Occidental. This exciting new spot will be located in the man-made lake in Barangay Siloy, Calamba, and promises to be a game-changer for the region.

Gov. Henry S. Oaminal, along with Vice Gov. Rowena Gutierrez and other local officials, recently toured the Asenso Siloy Man-Made Lake site in Calamba, which will soon be home to this new tourist attraction.

On Saturday, Calamba Mayor Jun Villanueva presented the site’s detailed development plan. The goal? To transform this lake into a flagship eco-adventure hub for both the municipality and the entire province.

A P21-million provincial investment will cover the construction of a 186-meter wakeboarding facility, an orientation area, a canteen, warehouse space, and hotel accommodations. Additionally, the local government of Calamba has set aside P1.5 million for essential slope protection work to ensure safety.

Spanning over 43,000 square meters of land and water, Asenso Siloy will offer a variety of activities, including wakeboarding, kayaking, fishing, camping, glamping, and other eco-tourism experiences.

This project isn’t just about bringing fun and adventure to the region — it’s expected to significantly boost local tourism, create jobs, and put Calamba on the map as a prime destination for both local and international visitors. With the bigger vision of Asenso Misamis Occidental, this development aims to strengthen the local economy and turn Calamba into one of Mindanao’s up-and-coming adventure tourism hotspots.