Michelle Dee keeps moving forward

Michelle Marquez Dee “MMD” to many has grown into one of the most versatile figures in today’s spotlight. She’s worn many hats: beauty queen, actress, fashion muse, social advocate, and now, a face in industries far beyond pageantry. What ties it all together is her ability to lead with both style and substance.

Since being crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023 and later joining the Walk of Fame, Michelle has shown that her influence doesn’t stop at the stage. She’s carved out space in film and fashion, while staying true to her role as an advocate for inclusion and empowerment. Through her work with the Philippine Red Cross and the Autism Society Philippines, she has turned visibility into action.

Away from the cameras, she’s just as daring whether it’s adrenaline sports, experimenting with visual storytelling, or building ventures in beauty, wellness, and beverages. Each move feels like part of a bigger picture: her refusal to stay in one lane.

Most recently, Michelle has stepped into an unexpected arena: gaming. As the new face of OKGames, a PAGCOR-licensed platform, she lends her credibility to a space that’s often misunderstood, helping reframe it as one of both trust and enjoyment.

What makes Michelle stand out isn’t the long list of titles, awards, or partnerships. It’s the way she approaches each new challenge with confidence, curiosity, and a sense of purpose. On stage, on screen, or in business, she’s proving that leadership today is about more than recognition. It’s about vision, heart, and the courage to keep evolving.