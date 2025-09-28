Mark Alcala present at Kathryn Bernardo’s business launch?

“Thank you for being part of this exciting journey! This event isn’t just about opening a new space this showroom represents more than just products on display, it is not just a place where you can buy bathroom fixtures, but it’s a place where ideas can come to life, where partnerships can grow, and where creativity can flow, we are open for customization guys and that’s possible with the Empolo brand. Together with all our partners, I am committed to delivering quality that speaks for itself. We are proud to welcome Empolo into the Materilink family — a meaningful step forward that we are excited to take with all of you: our colleagues and friends. To building a future that flows smoothly,” Min Bernardo wrote.

But that’s not the only news we gathered, as it was reported on Reddit that Mark Alcala was near the event’s place, just waiting in his car.

Alcala is careful not to be sighted, as it would spark more controversy for the Kapamilya actress.

Ryan Bang’s GF closes her cafe

Paola Huyong announced on social media the closure of her cafe, Siesta Horchata Cafe.

The cafe, which is owned by Ryan Bang’s ex-fiancée, will operate until November 2025.

The Siesta Horchata Cafe is located at 33 Scout Santiago, Diliman, Quezon City.

The announcement came on the official Facebook and Instagram pages of Siesta Horchata.

An art card had this message: “Thank you for making us possible. Siesta Horchata will be closing this November 2025.”

“Thank you for making this possible. These little dreams of ours started with one goal. That is to bring you moments of comfort, joy, and sweetness in every sip. And you gave that back tenfold.

“From your first taste to your kind words, your support has meant everything. Whether you were a loyal regular or just stopped by once, you became part of the Siesta Family. And we’ll carry that with us always.”

“We don’t know exactly what’s next, but we’re leaving with full hearts and deep gratitude,” the art card added, noting that “To honor the commitments and communities that made this journey so special, we still have events & be popping up with our carts until January 2026.”

In the end, the cafe encouraged diners to “make the most of these final sips. We’d love to see you before we say goodbye.”

The cafe’s imminent closure sent a clear message that the engaged couple is headed to Splitsville after rumors of their estrangement stemmed from Huyong’s decision to take down their engagement photos on Instagram.

It was on 29 June 2024 when Bang proposed to Huyong at Siesta Horchata Cafe.

Meaningful birthday celebration

Maris Racal celebrated her recent birthday in a meaningful way.

She and her fans planted 333 trees to mark her 28th birthday.

Racal posted a short video of her tree-planting activities with her fans with this caption: “Get @mariestellersofficial and to all my fans around the world, thank you for your unwavering support for me and my career. You are my source of happiness and inspiration. Every time you show up at my events, it warms my heart so much. I love you all!!!”

The star of Batang Quiapo also thanked “the brands that continue to trust and grow with me.”