Marina execs face raps about irregularities

Officials from the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) are facing a complaint before the Ombudsman for allegedly violating anti-graft and ethical conduct laws over the irregular approval of Landing Craft Tank (LCT) barges to carry passengers.

The complaint was filed by the Philippine Interisland Shipping Association (PISA), which claims Marina issued an advisory allowing cargo-type LCT barges to operate as passenger ships.

PISA alleges the advisory, issued in February 2025, improperly legalized the continued operation of dozens of LCT barges despite existing laws and maritime regulations that prohibit the conversion of cargo vessels into passenger carriers.

The association stressed that LCTs are primarily used for hauling heavy equipment, minerals and construction materials, and were “never engineered nor structured for the safe transport of passengers.”

PISA, in its complaint dated 5 September 2025, warned that allowing the barges to carry people undermines safety standards under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and Marina's own circulars.

The group also alleges the advisory contradicts Republic Act 9295 (Domestic Shipping Act), which mandates Marina to regulate shipping and encourage investments in safe, modern Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) passenger vessels.

According to the complaint, the signed advisory differed significantly from the draft presented to Marina’s board and allegedly singled out a class of LCT operators for exemption from established regulations.

“The signed Advisory legitimizes and encourages the proliferation of LCT barges to carry passengers, whether paying or not, under the pretense of compliance, when in truth, it undermines safety, distorts competition, and discourages coacntinued investment in modern and compliant RoRo passenger vessels,” the complaint read.

PISA argued that the move unfairly favored non-compliant LCT operators while penalizing legitimate RoRo companies that invested heavily to meet safety standards.

The association listed 52 LCT vessels currently operating as passenger carriers under what it claims are irregular circumstances.

PISA is asking the Ombudsman to investigate Marina Administrator Sonia Malaluan and other officials who allegedly pushed for the advisory’s implementation.