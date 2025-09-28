‘Mantis’: A new generation of contract killers

Netflix’s newest movie, Mantis, takes after the 2023 action thriller Killer Boksoon and introduces South Korea’s next generation of assassins.
“If Gil Bok-soon and Cha Min-kyu were the top figures of their generation, this film describes stories of younger generation killers,” director Lee Tae Sung said in a press conference.
In a world where the rules of contract killing have completely collapsed, Mantis promises a brutal showdown among a compelling ensemble of killers, each determined to claim the coveted number one spot.
Mantis follows Han-ul (Yim Si Wan), also known as the titular “Mantis,” an elite killer returning from a long hiatus to find his former company, MK Entertainment, in crisis.
Seizing the moment, Han-ul decides to start anew with his own “Mantis Company.” He teams up with his former fellow trainee and rival, Jae-yi (Park Gyu Young), whose ambition and competitiveness add unpredictability to their partnership.
Meanwhile, Dokgo (Jo Woo Jin), a legendary retired assassin and Han-ul’s former mentor, emerges to stake his claim as chief executive officer of MK Entertainment, setting up a tense triangle of shifting alliances and rivalries.
Han-ul and Jae-yi’s new venture is tested by mistrust and the ever-present danger of betrayal; Dokgo’s reemergence only raises the stakes. To complicate matters further, Benjamin (Choi Hyun Wook) — an investor and CEO of an action gaming company — recognizes Jae-yi’s talent and challenges her loyalty to Han-ul, making her question her own motivations.
“Director Byun Sung-hyun (Killer Boksoon) and I had never worked on a screenplay together, so we were cautious. We took plenty of time to understand each other’s thoughts and wanted to see what young, recognized professional killers would do when the successful company they were working for disappeared,” director Lee added.
Mantis is notable for its sleek action, complex character dynamics, and the quest for dominance in a world where surviving hinges on intelligence, talent, and the drive to outmaneuver each competitor. It is now streaming on Netflix.