‘Mantis’: A new generation of contract killers

Netflix’s newest movie, Mantis, takes after the 2023 action thriller Killer Boksoon and introduces South Korea’s next generation of assassins.

“If Gil Bok-soon and Cha Min-kyu were the top figures of their generation, this film describes stories of younger generation killers,” director Lee Tae Sung said in a press conference.

In a world where the rules of contract killing have completely collapsed, Mantis promises a brutal showdown among a compelling ensemble of killers, each determined to claim the coveted number one spot.

Mantis follows Han-ul (Yim Si Wan), also known as the titular “Mantis,” an elite killer returning from a long hiatus to find his former company, MK Entertainment, in crisis.

Seizing the moment, Han-ul decides to start anew with his own “Mantis Company.” He teams up with his former fellow trainee and rival, Jae-yi (Park Gyu Young), whose ambition and competitiveness add unpredictability to their partnership.