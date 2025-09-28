‘Lured’ jobseekers file trafficking complaints

Three Filipino jobseekers have filed a criminal complaint for qualified trafficking in persons against a group of individuals accused of operating a bogus overseas recruitment scheme that allegedly escalated into forced labor, extortion and sexual exploitation.

In sworn affidavits submitted to the Department of Justice (DoJ), the complainants alleged that from May to July 2025, they were lured by promises of high-paying jobs in Europe.

They claim they were victimized by a syndicate posing as an employment placement agency.

The respondents in the complaint are London-based Italian national Adel En Nouri, along with Filipinos Raffaela A. Razon, Krizia Ann Geronda Loyang, Ricardo Evangelista Fernandez and Joshua Sy Lim.

The five are facing charges for violating the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.

The victims narrated that they first encountered the scheme on Facebook through a page called “Nouri International Placement Agency,” which claimed to be hiring Filipinos to work abroad as domestic helpers for a promised salary of P80,000 in Europe.

After contacting the page, the applicants met Razon and Loyang at a coffee shop in SM City Bacoor.

The suspects presented a portfolio of the supposed employer, En Nouri, and required a P100,000 placement fee, which the applicants paid in two installments. Receipts signed by Razon were issued for the payment.

The suspects later required an additional P50,000 each for airfare to secure their deployment.

On 8 July, the victims were told to proceed to the agency’s office on Sampaguita Street in Queens Row West Bacoor, Cavite. Upon arrival, they discovered the “office” was actually a residential house, where they were forced to do household and office chores under the threat of losing their jobs.

The complainants alleged they were also forced to perform sexual acts on camera for En Nouri, who was the sole audience. According to the affidavit, Joshua Sy Lim staged the lewd performances at gunpoint.

The complainants said they were able to escape that same day and returned to their families before filing charges against the respondents.

This is the second similar complaint filed against En Nouri; two other Filipino women previously claimed he forced them to appear in online sexual shows.

That first set of victims has already sought the help of Ambassador Markus Lacanilao, Special Envoy on Transnational Crime, to coordinate with the International Police Organization (Interpol) for the issuance of a red notice against En Nouri and his cohorts.

The prosecutors are expected to evaluate the new complaint and determine if there is a basis to file formal charges in court.