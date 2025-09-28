Licad headlines Baguio Country Club’s milestone year

BAGUIO CITY – World-renowned pianist Cecile Licad graced the stage of Baguio Country Club (BCC) on Saturday with a free concert for members, guests, and the local community – a highlight in the club’s continuing celebration of its 120th anniversary.
The milestone year, which formally began last 18 February, has been marked by a series of activities underscoring BCC’s unique blend of tradition, innovation, and community engagement.
General Manager Anthony de Leon, the club’s longest-serving leader for more than 20 years, credited the institution’s longevity to “the resiliency of the people, the organization, the support of the board of directors, and especially the members of the club.”
“We’re able to sustain it no matter the challenges, including the business and tourism environment, whether local or national. It’s a collaborative effort of everyone, the different stakeholders,” he said in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE ahead of Licad's special concert.
De Leon emphasized that while the club embraces modernization to deliver efficiency and convenience, it retains its heritage and personalized service – hallmarks that have defined BCC across generations.
“When it comes to modernizing, it is so to expedite the demands of more efficient service, but at the same time, maintaining the personalized service of our staff with our clientele,” he explained.
“Since the club has survived and was able to sustain its operations for over 120 years, it’s because of the resiliency and innovation of the different leaders from the past and the present.”
Over the decades, BCC has become a benchmark for hospitality and tourism in the city and beyond.
“A lot of establishments, including the local government and national agencies in their respective regional offices, look up to the standards and the way we do our business here,” De Leon noted.
“That’s why we’re proud to say we’re the first and only multi-awarded and internationally recognized five-star mountain resort in the country.”
Among its accolades, BCC is a Hall of Famer of the ASEAN Green Hotel Award, reflecting its strong commitment to sustainable tourism practices.
The 32-hectare property has been undergoing continuous improvements, with 15 renovation and construction projects rolled out in 2025 alone.
From smart rooms and robotics research to environmental initiatives such as rainwater harvesting and recycling programs, the club continues to invest in modernization while keeping sustainability at the forefront.
“Anything and everything we do here – whatever improvement – we make sure that even if there’s construction or renovation, we don’t cut pine trees,” De Leon said.
“In fact, we always plant more than what is expected or required by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.”