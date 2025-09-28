Licad headlines Baguio Country Club’s milestone year

BAGUIO CITY – World-renowned pianist Cecile Licad graced the stage of Baguio Country Club (BCC) on Saturday with a free concert for members, guests, and the local community – a highlight in the club’s continuing celebration of its 120th anniversary.

The milestone year, which formally began last 18 February, has been marked by a series of activities underscoring BCC’s unique blend of tradition, innovation, and community engagement.

General Manager Anthony de Leon, the club’s longest-serving leader for more than 20 years, credited the institution’s longevity to “the resiliency of the people, the organization, the support of the board of directors, and especially the members of the club.”

“We’re able to sustain it no matter the challenges, including the business and tourism environment, whether local or national. It’s a collaborative effort of everyone, the different stakeholders,” he said in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE ahead of Licad's special concert.