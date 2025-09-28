Kiko seeks CoA probe on Lipana

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan has called on the Commission on Audit (CoA) to open its own investigation into allegations that one of its commissioners, Mario Lipana, was involved in receiving kickbacks linked to flood control projects.

The controversy stemmed from claims by dismissed Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara that Lipana allegedly approached him multiple times between 2023 and 2025 to ask for a list of projects.

Alcantara further alleged before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee that Lipana’s wife, Marilou, is an active contractor who won government projects, raising conflict-of-interest concerns since both are from Bulacan.

In a recent radio interview, Pangilinan, who chairs the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, said the testimony revealed “red flags” that cannot be ignored.

“What is this — commission or audit?” Pangilinan asked in Filipino and English. “Is that how it works? If you don’t give a commission, you get audited; if you do, there’s no audit. That’s the conflict of interest, especially since his wife is the contractor.”

The senator warned that if it is proven that Marilou Lipana had substandard or ghost projects that escaped auditing, Commissioner Lipana could be held liable for an impeachable offense.

“These are valid questions that Commissioner Lipana must answer,” Pangilinan said, urging the commissioner to address the allegations directly.

Pangilinan also pressed the CoA to expand its scrutiny beyond Bulacan, citing flood control controversies in Mindoro, Tarlac, Pampanga, and other provinces flagged in the hearings.

“Regional and district auditors in areas with flood control controversies must also explain,” he said.

Still, Pangilinan cautioned against taking every accusation at face value, noting that some evidence could be fabricated or half-truths.

“Because there is also evidence that is fabricated, this must be thoroughly examined,” he stressed. “We have to weigh his testimony carefully.”

Despite the doubts, Pangilinan maintained that Filipinos are demanding accountability and transparency.

“What we want is no cover-up. What we want is the truth. And the people will not allow a cover-up, and they will not allow the truth to be diverted,” he said.