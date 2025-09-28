Kia backs Obiena

Kia Philippines played a key role at the Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge, stepping in as the official mobility partner of the two-day meet at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati on 25 September. The event marked the country’s first world-class pole vault competition, headlined by Olympic standout EJ Obiena and several top international athletes.

The program opened with the National Pole Vault Competition, followed by a public meet-and-greet and the main World Pole Vault Challenge. Everything came together in an awarding ceremony and celebration dinner that capped off the weekend.

Kia kept things moving smoothly by providing transport for the athletes and guests. The fleet of vehicles ensured competitors and equipment got where they needed to be, giving fans a seamless experience. The partnership echoed Kia’s “Movement that Inspires” vision, while hinting at a possible deeper tie-up with Obiena in the future.