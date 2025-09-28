Jobseekers file trafficking raps vs Cavite syndicate

A criminal complaint was filed by three Filipino jobseekers for qualified trafficking in persons against a group of individuals accused of operating a bogus overseas recruitment scheme that escalated into forced labor, extortion, and sexual exploitation.

In sworn affidavits submitted to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the complainants alleged that from May to July 2025, they were lured by promises of high-paying jobs in Europe, only to find themselves victimized by what they described as a syndicate posing as an employment placement agency.

The respondents in the complaint are London-based Italian national Adel En Nouri, Raffaela A. Razon, Krizia Ann Geronda Loyang, Ricardo Evangelista Fernandez, and Joshua Sy Lim.

The five are facing charges for Qualified Trafficking in Persons under Sections 4(a) and 6(c) of Republic Act 9208, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.

To recall, a similar complaint was previously filed against En Nouri before the Pasay City Prosecutor's Office by two Filipino women who claimed they were forced to appear in online sexual shows by the respondent.

The first set of victims had already sought the help of Ambassador Markus Lacanilao, in his capacity as Special Envoy on Transnational Crime, to coordinate with the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for the issuance of a red notice against Nouri and his cohorts.

They narrated in their affidavit that they first encountered the recruitment scheme on Facebook through a page called “Nouri International Placement Agency,” which was supposedly hiring Filipinos who wanted to work abroad as domestic helpers.

Wanting to improve their lives by working overseas, the victims sent a direct message through the Facebook page expressing interest in the company’s job offer.

An initial meeting was arranged at a coffee shop in SM City Bacoor, where they allegedly met Razon and Loyang, who introduced themselves as human resources staff.

A salary of P80,000 was promised to the victims for jobs in Europe.

To prove the legitimacy of their job offer, the suspects presented a portfolio of the supposed employer (En Nouri), whom they claimed would administer their final interview.

Razon and Loyang then laid down the requirements, which included a P100,000 placement fee. The applicants agreed and paid the fee in two installments.

Receipts signed by Razon and prepared by Loyang were issued to the victims after they completed the payments.

The suspects also told them that aside from the P80,000 compensation, they would be given free board and lodging, on the condition that they help recruit more applicants, as the employer needed more than two domestic helpers.

The complainants said they met the other respondents during subsequent meetings where En Nouri's team assured them that their papers were being processed.

Another meeting was held on June 25, with Razon and Loyang introducing En Nouri to the complainants via video call on the Messenger app.

The victims were told by the foreign employer to start packing their things, as the job slots were already reserved for them.

To secure their supposed deployment, the complainants were later required to pay an additional P50,000 each for airfare.

On July 8, the victims were told to proceed to the agency’s office located on Sampaguita Street, Queens Row West Bacoor, in Bacoor City, Cavite.

Upon arrival, they discovered that the supposed office was actually a residential house where they were forced to do household and office chores under threat of losing their “slots.”

Aside from doing household chores, they were allegedly forced to perform sexual acts on camera with En Nouri as the sole audience.

The lewd performances, according to the victims, were staged at gunpoint by a certain Joshua Sy Lim.

The complainants said they escaped the house on July 8 and returned to their families before filing charges against the respondents.

Prosecutors are expected to evaluate the complaint and determine whether there is sufficient basis to file formal charges in court.