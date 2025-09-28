Illegal drugs worth P363,000 seized in Limay buy-bust

Some P363,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized by authorities in Barangay Duale, Limay, Bataan, on 28 September 2025.

According to the Limay Municipal Police Station, a buy-bust operation led to the confiscation of illegal drugs and the arrest of a high-value individual (HVI).

Police said 53.48 grams of shabu were seized, with a standard drug price of P363,664.

The arrested suspect and the confiscated evidence are now under the custody of the Limay police for proper documentation and disposition. Criminal complaints for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being filed against the suspect.