‘I heart the Philippines’: 5 local treasures worth investing in

As the scientifically-designated “center of the center of marine biodiversity in the universe,” the Philippines is undoubtedly a naturally rich country that given the right investments, shows huge potential to contribute to the growth of the fields of Medicine and the arts.

An attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Board of Investments (BoI) is the Philippine government’s lead industry development and investment promotion agency. Here are five of the Philippines’ many gems that the BoI can use as leverage to attract more investors, and thereby provide more livelihoods and boost the local economy:

Filipino talent

The fresh victories of proud Filipinos Jessica Sanchez as America’s Got Talent winner; Veejay Floresca as Project Runway grand champion and Kirk Bondad as Mister International 2025 are testaments that Filipino talent is world-class and worth investing in — just like what South Korea does with its K-drama and K-pop industries, which have given the world the likes of superstars BTS, PSY and Blackpink, and a first Oscar Best Picture award for South Korea through the 2019 film Parasite.