‘I heart the Philippines’: 5 local treasures worth investing in

As the scientifically-designated “center of the center of marine biodiversity in the universe,” the Philippines is undoubtedly a naturally rich country that given the right investments, shows huge potential to contribute to the growth of the fields of Medicine and the arts.
An attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Board of Investments (BoI) is the Philippine government’s lead industry development and investment promotion agency. Here are five of the Philippines’ many gems that the BoI can use as leverage to attract more investors, and thereby provide more livelihoods and boost the local economy:
Filipino talent
The fresh victories of proud Filipinos Jessica Sanchez as America’s Got Talent winner; Veejay Floresca as Project Runway grand champion and Kirk Bondad as Mister International 2025 are testaments that Filipino talent is world-class and worth investing in — just like what South Korea does with its K-drama and K-pop industries, which have given the world the likes of superstars BTS, PSY and Blackpink, and a first Oscar Best Picture award for South Korea through the 2019 film Parasite.
Art
From the time of Juan Luna, who won a gold medal at the 1884 Exposición Nacional de Bellas Artes (National Exposition of Fine Arts) in Madrid, Spain, Filipino art, particularly visual arts, have reaped awards and patrons from all over the globe.
In recent times, some works by National Artist for Visual Arts Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera, Ronald Ventura and Geraldine Javier have broken records in auctions abroad — proof of their global artistry and universal appeal.
Fashion
Just recently, American pop superstar Mariah Carey donned a creation by a Filipino designer, Michael Cinco, to her concert at the Amazon. Besides Mariah, Middle East royalty and Hollywood stars like Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez have worn the creations of internationally-acclaimed Filipino designers like Cinco, Monique Lhuillier and Josie Natori.
Besides designer brands, century-old weaving traditions, such as the Ifugao of the north and the Sinuksok piña weaving of Visayas, also deserve attention to continue being passed down to generations, especially since their last weavers today are already old and at the brink of retiring.
Furniture
Philippine furniture, specifically from Cebu and Pampanga, are feted for their purity in using indigenous materials such as hardwood, bamboo and rattan. As such, they boast of high quality that stand the test of time, such as turn-of-the-century four-poster beds, chairs and wardrobes that still sell like hotcakes in antiques stores and auctions.
In modern times, industrial designers, such as the Cebuano Kenneth Cobonpue, have been exporting their works abroad and are being patronized by international hotels and superstars such as Brad Pitt.
Food products
During the pandemic, scientists from all over the world were able to further test the effectiveness of Philippine virgin coconut oil (VCO) in fighting off certain diseases such as Covid-19. VCO continues to hold promise in its versatility — from medicine, to cooking and even as a key ingredient in skincare and beauty products. It could be a tool, therefore, to further advance the country’s bourgeoning beauty industry.
Besides VCO, the country’s Science and Technology department is engaged in studying the many livelihood potentials of creating yarns from discarded pineapple leaves as well as harnessing the waterproof quality of waterlilies as raw materials for baskets, shoes, roofs and the like, instead of these water hyacinths clogging drainages that can cause floods.
Indeed, these achievements, efforts and initiatives prove that just like how Filipinos upcycled American jeeps into colorful jeepneys, Filipinos are brimming with ideas and innovations that given the right investments, could help change the course of history and the world.