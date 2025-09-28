Globe intensifies campaign vs online piracy, exploitation

Globe Telecom is stepping up its online safety initiatives under its #MakeITSafePH program, recognizing that protecting Filipinos requires a holistic approach: deploying technology, driving public awareness, and pushing for stronger policy reforms.

On the technology front, Globe continues to block illegal websites that host pirated content and harmful materials.

In the first half, its systems intercepted 248,552 URLs containing child sexual abuse and exploitation materials (CSAEM), along with 8,385 URLs showing non-photographic images such as drawings and artwork.

The company has also begun blocking AI-generated exploitative images — a dangerous new frontier because of how quickly this type of content can be produced and spread.

Globe further shut down 5,707 malicious domains and 2,785 illegal gambling sites, while strengthening protections against fraud through its StopSpam portal, which processed over 87,000 SIM reports and deactivated nearly 10,000 SIMs in Globe’s own network.

But technology alone is not enough. Globe is working closely with the Department of Justice, schools and community groups to raise awareness on the dangers of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC). In recent months, Globe has conducted awareness campaigns in Quezon City and Zamboanga, emphasizing the importance of education in preventing issues.

Fostering safer online communities

The company’s broader digital literacy programs, such as the Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP) for students and the Senior Digizen initiative for older users, extend this commitment to building safer, more informed online communities.

Long-term change also requires systemic reform. Globe supports legislative measures that institutionalize site blocking against piracy, update the Intellectual Property Code, and strengthen the enforcement of the Anti-Child Pornography Act. By working with agencies like the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines, the Internet Watch Foundation, and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, Globe is helping shape a stronger policy environment that addresses the root causes of online abuse.

Globe’s efforts go beyond corporate responsibility. They reflect a recognition that one-off interventions cannot solve societal ills like piracy and OSAEC.

Blocking sites is a short-term fix; real impact comes from combining advanced technology with education and advocacy, and anchoring these in durable laws and policies. Through #MakeITSafePH, Globe is committed to creating a digital space that protects vulnerable groups, empowers Filipinos, and ensures that technology is always used to do what is right.