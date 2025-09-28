GenSan mayor slams graft allegations

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — General Santos City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao is turning the tables on her critics following graft charges filed against her, pointing to more than P16.3 million in unliquidated cash advances from the administration of her predecessor, former Mayor Ronnel Rivera.

Pacquiao pushed back against the complaints Saturday, highlighting the long-standing issue and accusing her detractors of overlooking it.

In a message to DAILY TRIBUNE, Pacquiao provided a copy of a 2014 demand letter signed by then-City Accountant Rhesababes Sumalpong.

The letter called for the settlement of P16,325,802 in cash advances, which were drawn from the city’s Intelligence Fund on two occasions: P8 million on 8 August 2013, and P8.3 million on 31 March 2014.

“Records of this office show that as of date, you have outstanding unliquidated cash advances... and no full settlement has been made,” the letter stated.

Pacquiao criticized those filing complaints against her, suggesting they ignored the issue against her rival’s previous term.

“This issue has been so long. You did not follow up and you kept quiet, imagine 2013–2014,” she said, also referencing other related matters raised before the Ombudsman that she claimed her critics had similarly ignored.

The dispute further highlights the intensifying political division between the Pacquiao and Rivera camps, whose alliance fractured ahead of the 2022 elections when Pacquiao defeated Rivera’s camp for the mayoral post.

The rivalry escalated in the 2025 elections. Pacquiao narrowly won a second term over Rivera-backed candidate Rosalita Nuñez, while a Rivera ally defeated Pacquiao’s congressional candidate.

With local political tensions running high, observers believe the rivalry is poised to continue, with speculation mounting that Rivera may challenge Pacquiao in the 2028 mayoral race, which would be her third and final eligible term.