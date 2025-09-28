GenSan Mayor Pacquiao pushes back vs graft raps, revives Rivera-era fund controversy

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao pushed back against critics on Saturday following the filing of graft complaints against her before the Office of the Ombudsman, directing attention instead to P16.3 million in unliquidated cash advances during the administration of former Mayor Ronnel Rivera.

In a message to DAILY TRIBUNE, Pacquiao provided a copy of a demand letter signed by then City Accountant Rhesababes Sumalpong, addressed to the previous administration. The letter called for the settlement of P16,325,802.00 in cash advances, which were drawn from the city’s Intelligence Fund on two occasions — P8 million on 8 August 2013, and P8.3 million on 31 March 2014.

“Records of this office show that as of date, you have outstanding unliquidated cash advances … and no full settlement has been made,” the letter stated.

Pacquiao criticized her detractors for allegedly overlooking the long-standing issue.

“This issue has been so long. You did not follow up and you kept quiet, imagine 2013–2014,” she said, also referring to related matters raised before the Ombudsman, including the use of AMPING, which she claimed had similarly been ignored by her critics.

The controversy further highlights the deepening political divide between the Pacquiao and Rivera camps. Their alliance fractured ahead of the 2022 elections when Pacquiao won the mayoral race, defeating Rivera’s camp, which fielded a congressional candidate — a bid that failed.

The rivalry intensified during the 2025 elections. Pacquiao narrowly won a second term over Rivera-backed candidate Rosalita Nuñez, while Rivera ally and former Vice Mayor Shirlyn Bañas-Nograles defeated Pacquiao's congressional bet, former Rep. Loreto Acharon.

With local political tensions running high, observers believe the rivalry is poised to continue, with speculation mounting that Rivera may challenge Pacquiao in the 2028 mayoral race — her third and final eligible term.