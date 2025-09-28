GCash Corporate Communications team wins big at Quill and Stevies 2025

Through strategic storytelling, impact-driven narratives, and tech news that empowers communities, the GCash Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Team earned multiple distinctions at the 21st Philippine Quill Awards 2025. The team received honors in Women in Tech under Communication Management and in Community Relations and Diversity and Inclusion, both for GTalks.

In addition, the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Team was named a Bronze Stevie® winner for Communications Department of the Year at the International Business Awards (IBA) 2025. These accolades underscore how GCash Corporate Communications continues to balance business growth with purposeful and sustained focus on driving inclusion, trust and meaningful impact.

Championing women in technology

At the Quill Awards, GCash was recognized for its GTalks: Empowering the Next Generation of Women in Tech initiative. The GTalks session opened a vital conversation on bridging the gender gap in STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — highlighting the persistent underrepresentation of women in these fields worldwide and exploring ways to create more inclusive opportunities.

Through programs like GTalks, GCash is creating opportunities for more women in tech-driven careers by promoting inclusive hiring, offering flexible work arrangements, and investing in continuous learning. Its partnerships with groups such as Connected Women and For The Women also help ensure women are equipped to lead and succeed in digital roles. These initiatives reflect GCash’s commitment to gender equality, highlighted by its signing of the UN Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) in 2024. Today, women make up half of the company’s leadership team.

“Recognition from the Quill Awards affirms that financial technology can play a role far bigger than transactions. With platforms like GTalks, we are creating opportunities for women, the youth, and underserved communities to take part in shaping the digital economy. At GCash, progress is defined by inclusion, because growth that leaves people behind is not real progress at all,” said Gilda Maquilan, VP and head of Corporate Communications at GCash.

Communications excellence on the global stage

On the international front, the company’s corporate communications team was honored at the 2025 Stevie® Awards, where it received the Bronze Stevie for Communications Department of the Year. The recognition reflects the team’s role in building confidence in digital finance, guiding public conversations on fintech, and amplifying the broader purpose-driven initiatives of GCash.

Over the past two years, the team has supported major milestones, from helping position GCash as the first Philippine company in the World Economic Forum Unicorn Community, they have also been instrumental in promoting programs such as GForest, which has supported the planting of over 4 million trees, and the GCash Eco Run, which encouraged 12,000 Filipinos nationwide to take part in climate action.

By gaining recognition at home and abroad, GCash shows how a Philippine fintech brand can lead not just in innovation, but also in advocacy — promoting financial access while using its platform to champion equality, sustainability and nation-building.