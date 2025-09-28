Fishing vessel runs aground in Occidental Mindoro

A fishing vessel ran aground about 10 meters from the shoreline of Sitio Pamustusin, Barangay Harrison, Paluan, Occidental Mindoro on 27 September 2025.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), they are closely monitoring fishing vessel FV JISHUN 2.

The PCG cited that personnel from Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Paluan were conducting a coastal security patrol when they saw the vessel in its grounded position and immediately proceeded to assess the situation.

Coordination was made with the vessel’s Master to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

According to the Master, FV JISHUN 2 departed Barangay Tayamaan, Mamburao on September 23 to seek shelter at Sitio Pamustusin. On September 26, at around 3:25 p.m., the vessel attempted to maneuver amid strong waves and heavy rainfall, which caused poor visibility. During the maneuver, the anchor line became entangled with the propeller, resulting in loss of control and eventual grounding on a sandy seabed at about 4:32 p.m.

Upon inspection, CGSS Paluan confirmed that no oil spill occurred and all crew members are in good physical condition. The Coast Guard advised the Master to notify the vessel owner to request towing assistance and to file a Marine Protest in accordance with maritime procedures.