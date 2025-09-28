Fishing vessel runs aground

OCCIDENTAL MINDORO — A fishing vessel ran aground just 10 meters from the shoreline of Sitio Pamustusin in Barangay Harrison, Paluan, Occidental Mindoro, on Saturday.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has been closely monitoring the situation involving the vessel FV JISHUN 2.

According to the Coast Guard, their personnel from the Paluan Sub-Station were out on a coastal security patrol when they spotted the vessel grounded and quickly moved in to assess the situation. They made contact with the ship’s captain to find out what had led to the incident.

The captain explained that the vessel had left Barangay Tayamaan in Mamburao on 23 September and had sought shelter at Sitio Pamustusin.

On Friday afternoon, at around 3:25 p.m., the vessel attempted to maneuver through heavy rainfall and strong waves, which created extremely poor visibility.

During this attempt, the anchor line got tangled with the propeller, causing the vessel to lose control and eventually run aground on a sandy seabed at around 4:32 p.m.

Fortunately, a Coast Guard inspection found no oil spill, and all crew members were reported to be in good health. The Coast Guard advised the captain to get in touch with the vessel’s owner for towing assistance and to file a Marine Protest as required by maritime regulations.