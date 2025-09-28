Europe to replace passport stamps with biometrics

Travelers to Europe will soon be required to undergo fingerprint scans and have their photos taken under a new regulation set to take effect on 12 October, replacing traditional passport stamps, according to the European Union.

The new Entry/Exit System (EES), which covers Schengen Area countries, will apply to travelers from outside the bloc. The system is designed to strengthen border management and combat fraudulent activities. It will record travelers’ biometrics, personal details such as name and date of birth, travel documents, and entry-exit dates and destinations.

For repeat visitors, the process will be faster since the system will only need to verify stored biometric data.

The EES rollout will begin gradually next month, with full implementation scheduled for 10 April 2026.