DSWD help reaches Masbate

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian visited Masbate on Sunday to assess the situation and oversee relief efforts following the devastation caused by severe tropical storm "Opong."

Gatchalian was joined by Undersecretaries Evelyn Aribon and Diana Rose Cajipe, Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao and Bicol Regional Director Norman Laurio.

They were welcomed by Masbate Governor Ricardo Kho, Rep. Wilton Kho and Department of the Interior and Local Government Provincial Director Ben Paul Naz.

During a disaster response meeting at the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Gatchalian met with local officials and agency representatives to discuss ongoing relief operations and additional support for affected families.

He assured local leaders that the DSWD, under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive, will provide over 140,000 family food packs for affected residents. The secretary also personally distributed aid at various evacuation centers.