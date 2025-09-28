Don’t miss a beat: Protecting your heart at every moment

A global crisis with a local face

Here in the Philippines, ischemic heart disease remains our number one killer — responsible for 96,049 deaths from January to November 2024, according to the most recent Philippine Statistics Authority data. Stroke and diabetes are close behind. These numbers are not abstract; they are parents gone too soon, breadwinners lost, grandparents missing milestones.

The World Heart Federation tells us up to 80 percent of premature CVD deaths are preventable. That figure is staggering — and empowering. We can change the story if we act, both as individuals and as a society.

This year’s campaign highlights two urgent fronts:

Personal action: Join the Keep the Beat challenge — 25 minutes of activity for 25 days to mark 25 years of World Heart Day.

Policy action: Support the global petition to extend hypertension treatment to 500 million more people by 2030, and to make heart care part of every national health plan.

At its heart, the campaign is simple: every beat matters.

The usual suspect

Most heart attacks and strokes share a single pathway: atherosclerosis, the silent narrowing of arteries. The culprits are familiar — but no less dangerous:

Smoking poisons blood vessels.

High blood pressure wears down arteries.

High cholesterol feeds plaque build-up.

Diabetes and obesity inflame and damage vessels.

Inactivity stiffens arteries and weakens the heart.

Family history plays a role, but lifestyle tips the scale.

Each one is risky. Together, they are lethal.

Movement is medicine. One of the strongest prescriptions for the heart costs nothing: move.

The American Heart Association recommends 30–60 minutes of moderate activity three to four times a week. That can be walking, gardening, sweeping floors, or dancing in your sala. Vigorous activity — running, swimming, cycling — works too. The secret is not intensity, but consistency.

Inactivity, by contrast, is deadly. It raises hypertension risk by as much as 50 percent and drives more than a third of coronary heart disease. In Metro Manila, long commutes and desk jobs only make matters worse.

But movement doesn’t require gyms or gadgets. Dance to your favorite OPM hit. Take the stairs. Join your neighbors for morning zumba. In some barangays, elders meet for “boodle fight” exercise — moving, laughing, living. Movement is free medicine, with lifelong returns.

Eat with intention

Your heart is built, meal by meal. Diets heavy with salt, sugar and saturated fat push blood pressure and cholesterol up. But Filipino food, when prepared mindfully, can also heal.

Sinigang can be heart-friendly when made with fresh tamarind, kamias, or calamansi for sourness instead of salty soup bases, and by using patis sparingly.

Pinakbet shines with vegetables; just ease up on bagoong or use a smaller amount for flavor without overwhelming salt.

Laing is nutritious when gabi leaves are the star, with coconut milk for richness and less fish paste for seasoning.

Tinola is naturally light and comforting, especially when flavored with ginger and garlic instead of broth cubes.

Local fruits — mangoes, papayas, lanzones, rambutan — are nature’s heart protectors, in moderation. And small swaps matter: whole grains instead of instant noodles, nuts instead of chichirya, water instead of soda. Grill or steam rather than fry. Eating well is not punishment. It is self-respect.

Know your numbers

High blood pressure and cholesterol often whisper, if they speak at all. You only know if you check. Adults should have blood pressure measured yearly, cholesterol tested regularly, and blood sugar monitored if at risk.

Medicines, when prescribed, must be taken. Controlled hypertension, diabetes, and cholesterol mean far fewer heart attacks and strokes. Hilot and herbal teas may soothe, but they cannot replace proven care. Delay can be deadly.

And while prevention is our best defense, we must also be ready for emergencies. Wider availability of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in malls, schools and workplaces — and training people to use them — can mean the difference between life and death when the unexpected strikes.

Policy is part of the cure. The Don’t Miss a Beat campaign’s petition calls for blood pressure cuffs in every barangay clinic, affordable medicines in every botika, and trained staff in every public hospital. Awareness is not enough — access saves lives.

Stories that stay with me

I think of a jeepney driver who ignored chest pain as “acid reflux” until he collapsed at the wheel. A grandmother who thought breathlessness was “just aging” until she was rushed to the ER. They survived, barely, because care came in time.

I also think of patients who never gave up: dialysis patients showing up through storms, cardiac rehab patients pedaling slowly, steadily, week after week. Their persistence is love made visible — for their families, for life itself.

Don’t miss your own beat

“Don’t Miss a Beat” is both literal and figurative. Literally, chest pressure, arm pain, sudden dizziness — don’t ignore them. Every minute lost in a heart attack is muscle lost, life lost. Figuratively: don ’t miss the rhythm of life.

Caring for your heart isn’t only about living longer. It’s about living better - attending graduations, playing with your grandchildren, dancing at your apo’s wedding, enjoying morning walks with friends, or savoring coffee while listening to rain on a tin roof.

Here’s how you can start today:

Move daily — at least 150 minutes a week.

Eat mindfully — fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins.

Quit smoking, limit alcohol — every cigarette avoided is a life extended.

Check your numbers — BP, cholesterol, blood sugar.

Manage stress — through prayer, meditation, journaling, or laughter with family.

Share your story — your journey may inspire someone else.

Support change — sign petitions, join health drives, demand better care.