DOJ slams ‘finger heart’ sign of Discaya

The flashing of a “finger heart” sign of contractor Sarah Discaya to reporters was rebuked Sunday by the Department of Justice (DOJ), calling the gesture inappropriate as she and her husband negotiate possible inclusion in the Witness Protection Program (WPP).

Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesman Mico Clavano said Discaya’s display before the media raised doubts about her sincerity in cooperating with authorities.

“The heart sign and the remarks of Ms. Sarah Discaya are all taken into account in the assessment and evaluation of the persons involved. It is a sign of insincerity and complacency,” Clavano said in a statement.

He stressed that individuals seeking state protection should conduct themselves with seriousness, given the gravity of their cases.

“We urge all persons of interest in this case to behave accordingly,” he added.

Discaya, owner and contractor of St. Gerrard Construction Corporation, was also caught on camera encouraging the media to make “memes” about her, further fueling criticism that she was downplaying the situation.

The Discaya couple have been in talks with the DOJ as part of ongoing proceedings that may determine whether they qualify for the WPP.