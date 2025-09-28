DOH-CL deploys medical teams to aid typhoon-hit families

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Department of Health-Central Luzon (DOH-CL) has mobilized medical teams to support more than 400 families sheltering in evacuation centers across the region following the onslaught of Typhoons NandoPH and OpongPH.

Regional Director Dr. Corazon Flores emphasized the agency’s focus on safeguarding displaced residents’ health amid ongoing recovery efforts.

“Our teams are on the ground daily to ensure no disruptions to healthcare access, especially for vulnerable groups like children, seniors, and pregnant women,” Flores stated.

Health personnel have conducted over 800 free medical consultations, distributed hygiene kits, and deployed sanitation units to prevent disease outbreaks in temporary shelters.

Collaborating with local governments, the DOH-CL has intensified monitoring of water quality and food safety in evacuation sites. Mental health support and nutrition assessments are also being provided, with priority given to families from flood-prone and landslide-hit villages.

As of Sunday, 12 evacuation centers remain operational, hosting families from Pampanga, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija. The agency confirmed no typhoon-related disease clusters have been reported, attributing this to proactive sanitation campaigns and round-the-clock health surveillance.

Flores urged continued public vigilance: “We encourage families to report health concerns immediately. Our goal is to ensure every individual returns home safely.”

The DOH-CL continues to coordinate with disaster councils for potential post-storm health challenges, including leptospirosis prevention and waterborne illness monitoring.