DILG Central Luzon denies holding event at Clark casino hotel

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Amid social media speculation linking the department to an alleged event at a Clark hotel casino, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Central Luzon has denied any involvement, reaffirming its strict anti-gambling stance.

"The DILG firmly upholds its stand against all forms of gambling," the department's regional office said in an official statement issued Sunday.

"In line with this, the Department issued Memorandum Circular No. 2025-082 prohibiting all DILG officials and personnel from accessing online gambling platforms and/or engaging in any form of online gambling,'' it added.

The rumors stemmed from sightings of government vehicles, specifically those with red license plates, parked near the entrance of the Clark hotel casino over the weekend. Concerned citizens shared photos and comments online, questioning the purpose of the vehicles' presence.

The regional office clarified that while some government functions may take place in hotels that also house casinos, all official sessions are strictly held in designated function halls, separate from casino areas.

"We want to make it unequivocally clear that DILG Central Luzon has not hosted any event at the said hotel in recent months, nor do we condone activities that go against our core principles," the statement added.

Regional Director Araceli San Jose also urged the public to verify information before sharing it online, stressing the DILG’s commitment to transparency and good governance.