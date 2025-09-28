SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (29 September 2025)
RAT

Love: If your relationship is already stable, this may be the right time to plan for marriage or living together.

Health: Maintain cleanliness in your surroundings, especially during the rainy season.

Career: A long-planned project can finally be started.

Wealth: A good day to buy something you have been saving for.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Place a silver coin bowl on the altar for long-term financial protection.

OX

Love: The person you have long been waiting for may approach you today. Are you ready to accept them?

Health: Eat soup or a broth-based meal to ease your stomach.

Career: A good day to apply for a new job or internal transfer.

Wealth: You may come up with a new idea that could bring income.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 3

Advice: Place a green pouch in your wallet to attract steady income and additional earnings.

TIGER

Love: If you are in a relationship, now is the time to discuss your future plans. The direction is clearer now.

Health: Warm up your body in the morning to avoid colds.

Career: You may launch a project this week. The go signal is here.

Wealth: Expect a surprise cashback or rebate.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Place a white quartz on top of your working notebook for fresh and clear goals.

RABBIT

Love: If you have been single for a long time, this is a good time to open yourself to dating again, especially online.

Health: Reduce your intake of soft drinks and increase your water consumption.

Career: A new role may be offered to you. Study it carefully before declining.

Wealth: If you have debts, this is the right day to pay even just a portion.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Tan

Number: 2

Advice: Place a tan pouch with laurel and coin under the bed for quiet but stable income.

DRAGON

Love: If you are going through something, it is better to talk it out than to keep silent.

Health: Keep your feet and shoes dry to avoid fungal infection.

Career: A friend will give you helpful career advice. Listen carefully.

Wealth: The day is favorable for selling pre-loved items.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 1

Advice: Place a gold ingot on your working table for abundance and recognition at work.

SNAKE

Love: You need to ask if you are still together. Do not beat around the bush.

Health: Avoid midnight snacks as they can upset your stomach.

Career: You may be assigned to a new team or special project.

Wealth: You might create a side hustle this week.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 8

Advice: Place a yellow coin jar in the office so that project funds will continue to flow.

HORSE

Love: If you are in a long-distance relationship, now is the right time to plan your next meeting.

Health: Drink calamansi juice in the morning for an immune boost.

Career: You may collaborate with a new contact. Keep your schedule open.

Wealth: There is luck in short-term gigs or tasks.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 9

Advice: Place a blue charm in your bag to avoid delays in payments or remittances.

GOAT

Love: Sometimes they may seem quiet, but the truth is, they still love you. Open up the conversation.

Health: Eat whole grains for energy.

Career: Someone will ask for your help at work. This will be the start of a new network.

Wealth: A good day to track your monthly expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 4

Advice: Place a red coin pouch under the desk for aggressive sales and income.

MONKEY

Love: Even a simple call or text today will bring butterflies. Just enjoy the moment.

Health: Drink turmeric tea if you often experience joint pain.

Career: You have an idea you can pitch this week. Do it while your energy is high.

Wealth: There is a chance to sell your own products.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 7

Advice: Place a green plant beside your working table to increase creative income.

ROOSTER

Love: If you are already open to discussing the future, it is better to write the plans down.

Health: Maintain good sleep, as this is the secret to strong energy today.

Career: A travel or site visit may boost your skills.

Wealth: Avoid lending money if you are not sure it will be returned.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Place a white crystal in the right corner of the office for clarity of goals.

DOG

Love: A secret admirer may be around. Observe the people near you.

Health: Drink coconut juice for hydration and cleansing.

Career: Someone will assist you in training or onboarding. Be sure to thank them.

Wealth: Your service may be rewarded with a tip or bonus.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Place a yellow notebook or folder on your work desk for luck in paperwork and results.

PIG

Love: Sometimes a simple “how are you?” is the start of a new story. Do not close the door too soon.

Health: Eat more fruits, especially those high in fiber.

Career: A request will be given to you that can open wider opportunities.

Wealth: An old client or customer may return.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 9

Advice: Place a blue coin bowl on the altar to re-energize stagnant income.

