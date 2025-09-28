Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: If your relationship is already stable, this may be the right time to plan for marriage or living together.
Health: Maintain cleanliness in your surroundings, especially during the rainy season.
Career: A long-planned project can finally be started.
Wealth: A good day to buy something you have been saving for.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 5
Advice: Place a silver coin bowl on the altar for long-term financial protection.
OX
Love: The person you have long been waiting for may approach you today. Are you ready to accept them?
Health: Eat soup or a broth-based meal to ease your stomach.
Career: A good day to apply for a new job or internal transfer.
Wealth: You may come up with a new idea that could bring income.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 3
Advice: Place a green pouch in your wallet to attract steady income and additional earnings.
TIGER
Love: If you are in a relationship, now is the time to discuss your future plans. The direction is clearer now.
Health: Warm up your body in the morning to avoid colds.
Career: You may launch a project this week. The go signal is here.
Wealth: Expect a surprise cashback or rebate.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Place a white quartz on top of your working notebook for fresh and clear goals.
RABBIT
Love: If you have been single for a long time, this is a good time to open yourself to dating again, especially online.
Health: Reduce your intake of soft drinks and increase your water consumption.
Career: A new role may be offered to you. Study it carefully before declining.
Wealth: If you have debts, this is the right day to pay even just a portion.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Tan
Number: 2
Advice: Place a tan pouch with laurel and coin under the bed for quiet but stable income.
DRAGON
Love: If you are going through something, it is better to talk it out than to keep silent.
Health: Keep your feet and shoes dry to avoid fungal infection.
Career: A friend will give you helpful career advice. Listen carefully.
Wealth: The day is favorable for selling pre-loved items.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 1
Advice: Place a gold ingot on your working table for abundance and recognition at work.
SNAKE
Love: You need to ask if you are still together. Do not beat around the bush.
Health: Avoid midnight snacks as they can upset your stomach.
Career: You may be assigned to a new team or special project.
Wealth: You might create a side hustle this week.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 8
Advice: Place a yellow coin jar in the office so that project funds will continue to flow.
HORSE
Love: If you are in a long-distance relationship, now is the right time to plan your next meeting.
Health: Drink calamansi juice in the morning for an immune boost.
Career: You may collaborate with a new contact. Keep your schedule open.
Wealth: There is luck in short-term gigs or tasks.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 9
Advice: Place a blue charm in your bag to avoid delays in payments or remittances.
GOAT
Love: Sometimes they may seem quiet, but the truth is, they still love you. Open up the conversation.
Health: Eat whole grains for energy.
Career: Someone will ask for your help at work. This will be the start of a new network.
Wealth: A good day to track your monthly expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 4
Advice: Place a red coin pouch under the desk for aggressive sales and income.
MONKEY
Love: Even a simple call or text today will bring butterflies. Just enjoy the moment.
Health: Drink turmeric tea if you often experience joint pain.
Career: You have an idea you can pitch this week. Do it while your energy is high.
Wealth: There is a chance to sell your own products.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 7
Advice: Place a green plant beside your working table to increase creative income.
ROOSTER
Love: If you are already open to discussing the future, it is better to write the plans down.
Health: Maintain good sleep, as this is the secret to strong energy today.
Career: A travel or site visit may boost your skills.
Wealth: Avoid lending money if you are not sure it will be returned.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Place a white crystal in the right corner of the office for clarity of goals.
DOG
Love: A secret admirer may be around. Observe the people near you.
Health: Drink coconut juice for hydration and cleansing.
Career: Someone will assist you in training or onboarding. Be sure to thank them.
Wealth: Your service may be rewarded with a tip or bonus.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Place a yellow notebook or folder on your work desk for luck in paperwork and results.
PIG
Love: Sometimes a simple “how are you?” is the start of a new story. Do not close the door too soon.
Health: Eat more fruits, especially those high in fiber.
Career: A request will be given to you that can open wider opportunities.
Wealth: An old client or customer may return.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 9
Advice: Place a blue coin bowl on the altar to re-energize stagnant income.