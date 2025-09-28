Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: If your relationship is already stable, this may be the right time to plan for marriage or living together.

Health: Maintain cleanliness in your surroundings, especially during the rainy season.

Career: A long-planned project can finally be started.

Wealth: A good day to buy something you have been saving for.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Place a silver coin bowl on the altar for long-term financial protection.