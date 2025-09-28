Consulate warns vs fake HK ‘ayuda’ scam texts

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong raised alarm over scam texts promising overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) thousands worth of groceries, eye check-ups and eyeglasses claiming to be funded by the Hong Kong government.

The advisory, issued Friday said scammers have been spreading fake offers through WhatsApp, Viber, and Facebook, targeting Filipinos in the city. One message even stated an address and number to look legitimate.

“TO ALL po. MAY LIBRENG AYUDA NA GROCERIES worth po… $5,000.00… FROM HONGKONG GOVERNMENT PARA SA ATING OFW… MUST BE 65YRS. OLD UP po…

Address ng office…270 KILUNG STREET SHAM SUI PO TEL. 69981095

They are open kahit SUNDAY… sabi ni amo ko… TELL YOUR FRIENDS…

LIBRE DIN CHECK UP NG MATA AT SALAMIN…

MELBOURNE PLAZA

16 FLOOR, CENTRAL

MUST BE 65YRS OLD UP…,” the message read.

The Consulate said scammers often bait victims with freebies and rewards as a way to gather details that can later on be used for making stooge accounts for money laundering or other crimes.

Filipinos are advised to stay vigilant and report suspicious messages to the Hong Kong Police Force’s Anti-Deception Coordination Center via their Anti-Scam Helpline 1822.

The Consulate added that those who suspect they may have fallen victim may also reach out to their Assistance-to-Nationals section at atn.hkcpg@gmail.com.