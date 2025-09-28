Claudine Barretto mourns death of her brother

Claudine Barretto penned a heartfelt message on her Facebook account, thanking her brother Mito for reconciling with him before he passed away.

“I can’t believe you left us this soon. My soul is broken. Rest in Paradise where there is no pain. I luv u always had forever will. When we reconciled u swallowed you’re pride & said you’re sorry. I didn’t know that was already goodbye,” she initially wrote.

“I thank God & Mark for fixing us before leaving b’coz i might’ve never forgive myself if we weren’t ok. Kuya, help me I can’t really I can’t,” she added.

In yet another post, Barretto recalled that “early this June my brother & I had a fight.”

“He said painful words that hurt me & I retaliated with hurting words & a demand letter. U can judge me later. A day before filing, my nephew Mark intervened for an apha male with such strong personality he got on the line & said “Dine I’m so, so, very sorry.” The devil is trying to destroy us,” she recalled.

“All my life if there was that one person who’s approval I so wanted it was his. We both cried while Mark, Mito & I where praying for healing. That wasn’t the last. For the next 3 weeks, he would text me “Dine I’m so sorry again and I’m proud of u, life is so short,” he wrote, making sure I would forget & forgive him even if in all fiber of my being I already did. We talked again 2x then yesterday happened,” she added.

Barretto admitted she learned something from her brother’s death

“I’m just saying while our loved ones are here Pls. APOLOGIZE, FORGIVE GENUINELY. Our Family may not be normal but we say I luv u a lot so please if u luv or if anyone asks for our forgiveness lets forgive & hug them as tight as we can b’coz tomorrow we might not be here anymore,” she wrote promising this: “Mito, I’m so, so, sorry again. I swear to take care of connie, Mark & John especially our apos. It was a privilege to have had u as my kuya. Forgive me again & I luv u so much.”