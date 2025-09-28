Cebu gov hikes patients' meal allowance

CEBU — Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Sunday announced that the meal allowance for patients will be doubled from P150 to P300 daily.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, the governor explained that patients are now entitled to P100 per meal, which adds up to P300 a day.

“This increase follows a directive from the Department of Health (DoH) to ensure patients are getting at least 1,800 kilocalories daily,” she said.

The new policy aligns with DoH Administrative Order 2025-0019, which mandates that public hospitals provide a minimum of 1,800 calories per patient each day.

The DoH has proposed a budget of P247 per patient for daily nutrition, and this adjustment in meal allowances aims to improve patient welfare and nutrition while they’re confined.

Governor Baricuatro also pointed out that this change helps ensure that Capitol-run hospitals are meeting national standards for patient care.