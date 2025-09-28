Caring for the hearts of champions

More than a decade ago, basketball legend Avelino “Samboy” Lim was playing in an exhibition game in Pasig City when he suddenly fell on the hardcourt.

He was rushed to the hospital but fell into a coma for a year. He stayed at the intensive care unit until passing away two days before Christmas of 2023.

Two years later, a rugged forward in Gilbert Bulawan collapsed during a team practice with the Blackwater team that was preparing for its next game in the Philippine Basketball Association.

Although he was just 29 years old, Bulawan failed to survive as he was declared dead on arrival at the Capitol Medical Center, making him the youngest and first active PBA player to die while training.

There’s only one culprit behind the tragic deaths of these two seemingly healthy athletes: Heart failure.

For Filipino athletes, prioritizing cardiovascular health is not just about extending a career; it is a critical matter of safety, peak performance, and long-term well-being.

The rigors of professional training — especially in high-intensity sports — cause distinct physiological adaptations in an athlete’s heart, often referred to as the “athlete’s heart.”

While typically beneficial, this intensive training can, in rare cases, mask or exacerbate underlying heart conditions, making regular, specialized cardiac screening an absolute necessity. The tragedy of sudden cardiac death (SCD) in young, seemingly healthy athletes is a stark reminder that even the most conditioned bodies are not immune. For the Philippines, a country with a high prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors, this attention to detail becomes even more pressing.

A proactive approach, spearheaded by mandatory and comprehensive sports cardiology assessments, is the first line of defense. These screenings go beyond standard physical exams, utilizing tools like electrocardiograms (EKG) and echocardiograms to check for conditions such as Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy — the most common cause of SCD in young athletes.

The Manila Doctors Hospital has been taking the lead in caring for the hearts of these Filipino athletes.

The hospital’s Cardiovascular Center is offering the latest technologies and world-class expertise, giving patients peace of mind to ensure safe and optimal care with accurate results.

But more than that, heart health encompasses lifestyle choices.

Filipino athletes need expert guidance on nutrition, stress management, and hydration. The pressure to win can lead to stress that negatively impacts the heart, while local dietary traditions, if not carefully managed, can introduce modifiable risk factors like high blood pressure and cholesterol.

Education is key, empowering athletes to make sustainable choices off the field.

“We need to treat the athlete as a whole, not just the musculoskeletal injury. The heart is the engine; if the engine is compromised, the athlete’s life and career are at risk,” sports cardiologist Dr. Lucky Cuenza said.

By establishing rigorous cardiac screening programs, providing comprehensive nutritional and psychological support, and fostering a candid dialogue about symptoms, the Philippines can ensure its champions compete safely and sustain their health long after their final game.

Working on having a strong, healthy heart is, ultimately, an investment in the longevity and triumph of Filipino athletes.

It’s time to care for our athletes and not wait for another Samboy Lim or Gilbert Bulawan to make yet another heartbreaking collapse while in the middle of active competition.