Blue Eagles clip Falcons for third straight win

Ateneo de Manila University picked up its third straight win at the expense of Adamson University, 77-58, in Season 88 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men's basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Divine Adili led the Blue Eagles with 16 points and six rebounds as they posted their best start since Season 84.

Leading by just three points at the end of the third quarter, 51-48, the Blue Eagles erupted for a 17-1 run in the payoff period to put the game out of reach, 68-49, with 3:23 remaining.

“I think in the second half we hit on all cylinders. Our shooting improved from 37 percent in the first half to 49 percent in the second, so we must have shot at an extremely high percentage," Ateneo head coach Tab Baldin said.

"We were more patient, executed better, and the guys knocked down their shots."

Kymani Ladi continued his solid play with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block while Ian Espinosa also added 10 points off the bench for Ateneo.

The Eagles is set to clash with archrival De La Salle University on next Sunday, 5 October, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Matt Erolon was the lone bright spot for Adamson, scoring 23 points on a scorching 7-of-8 from the three-point line.